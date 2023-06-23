Valorant Champions Grand Final resale tickets go for as high as $1,000

Valorant Champions tickets have been on sale for less than a day and the resale price of seats for the Grand Final match has almost quintupled in some cases.

Tickets for Valorant Champions went on sale for the general public on June 23 and scalpers are already reselling them for ridiculous prices.

Riot Games sold tickets for the event in different tiers for the different seat sections fans could purchase. The cheapest options went for about $40 depending on the day and went up to a pricey $240 for the most expensive seats at the final match.

Article continues after ad

Hours after fans were allowed to purchase tickets, resell prices started to be posted on Ticketmaster. Single tickets for the Grand Final of Valorant Champions are now going for as high as $1,000 at the time of writing.

Valorant Champions Grand Finals tickets hit the resale market

Riot announced ticket prices and tiers about a week before they went on sale. Fans who are “Ticketmaster Verified Fans” were able to purchase tickets to the event a day sooner than everyone else.

Diligent fans who logged in to Ticketmaster early in the day secured seats for the event with relative ease, but those who missed out will have to pay a steep price to see the final match in person.

Article continues after ad

Ticketmaster Valorant Champions Grand Final ticket prices.

Single ticket prices for the tournament’s Grand Final range from $247 to $1,023, which is already more than the base price for the top-tier seats.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Scalpers, however, rarely sell just one ticket and usually resell them in pairs. Fans looking to get seats at the Grand Final for themselves and a friend will have to pay anywhere from $142 to $2,505 each.

Tickets for the other days of the event, like the upper and lower bracket finals along with group stage matches, are much cheaper and are more available.

Article continues after ad

As the event, which will kick off on August 6, draws closer fans should expect these prices to continue to increase.