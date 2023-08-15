Riot Games hints Los Angeles map will be announced at Valorant Champions

A recent teaser trailer released by Riot Games for Valorant hints at the newest map release for the game, which might be set in Los Angeles.

Riot Games is known for revealing new additions, like Agents, maps and events, for its titles during its big esports tournaments. Valorant Champions 2023, which is set to conclude on August 26, is no different.

In a teaser trailer released on August 15, Riot Games has hinted at a new map release for Valorant.

The video shows Valorant’s newest Agent, Deadlock, and Cypher discussing recent movements for Kingdom, a company from the game’s lore. The two also look at footage from inside the company’s compounds that they are surveilling.

A new Valorant map set in Los Angeles could be coming

The trailer is also seemingly set in California, with palm trees and tall hills dotting the background, before Deadlock makes her way into Cypher’s surveillance van.

Astute viewers have also noted that the map Cypher pulls up of the surrounding area looks like the highways in LA, almost to a tee. Other Valorant lore enthusiasts have also pointed to the Player Card at the end of the Episode Seven Act One Battle Pass, the Golden Hour Player Card. This seemingly hints toward LA as the location for the next Valorant map.

Riot has a history of teasing the next map release in the Player Card of the previous battle pass.

Fans of the Riot Games title will have to wait for the conclusion of Valorant Champions 2023 for more information about the newest map coming to the game. The post with the trailer says that fans will have more information revealed on August 26, the date of the finals for the world championship which is set in Los Angeles.