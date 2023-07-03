Valorant Champions 2023 song & tagline revealed at Anime Expo

Riot Games revealed some of the content planned around Valorant Champions 2023, including a tease of the tournament’s song, music video and tagline, at Los Angeles’ Anime Expo.

Anime Expo has been full of surprises and one that concerns Valorant esports fans was Riot Games’ conference, which teased some of the things to come for the world championship. The developer has not showcased much for the season-ending event as there are still multiple tournament spots left to fill.

Article continues after ad

At the press conference, Carrie Dunn, Riot Games’ Creative Head of Esports, and Eric Margusity, the Creative Director of VCT, showcased some early footage of the Valorant Champions 2023 music video.

The trailer for the music video featured the past songs from Valorant Champions 2021 and 2022 before switching to a new tune for the next edition of the event. The short video also had some sequences from the upcoming animated music video, including a look at a player’s face and a team of Valorant Agents on the map Lotus.

Article continues after ad

Valorant Champions 2023 teased at Anime Expo

The release date of the music video, July 31, was flashed at the end of the trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We have a lot of surprises in store,” Dunn said about Champions at the showcase. “There is going to be a lot of merch collaborations, some exclusive drops. There’s going to be a fan fest with everything you love about Valorant brought to life. So get ready because it’s going to be wild.”

Riot Games A still from the Anime Expo showcase for Valorant Champions 2023.

The tagline for the event, “One More”, was also showcased at Anime Expo with a still of a billboard in Los Angeles for the tournament.

Article continues after ad

The final tournament of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023 season is set to start on August 6. Teams from EMEA, the Americas, Pacific, and China are still fighting for tournament spots via regional qualifiers.