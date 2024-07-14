The theory that the Valorant Champions Tour is scripted gained new traction on July 13, when a graphic from the day before predicted an unexpected outcome between Evil Geniuses and MIBR.

VCT Americas finished its second split of 2024 with the last five matches of the year to determine the final seeding for playoffs.

Evil Geniuses and MIBR had already been eliminated from playoffs and Champions at the time of their match on July 13, leaving nothing on the line for the two teams.

Before the match, an image circulated on Reddit from a VCT viewer who captured a graphic showing MIBR beating Evil Geniuses 2-0, even though the game wasn’t scheduled to take place until the following day.

The match seemed like an easy win for Evil Geniuses, as MIBR had not won a single game in 2024 before this matchup.

Even the VCT Americas analyst desk unanimously voted that Evil Geniuses would come out as the victor in the series, making the “leaked” graphic all the more puzzling.

Some Redditors suspected the image could be fake or from a previous year. However, it featured Evil Geniuses’ recent return to their original logo, which proved it had to have been recently discovered.

When the match concluded with MIBR walking away with their first win, viewers flocked back to the original thread further to discuss the theory of the game being scripted.

“Now that this actually happened, it doesn’t mean anything, but the fact that this was leaked could just mean the game was scripted to save face for MIBR,” said one viewer.

If MIBR had lost their match against Evil Geniuses, as predicted by the analysts, they would have been the only team in VCT to lose all 10 of their matches. However, with their win, they tied VCT Pacific’s Bleed for the worst team of the year, scoring 1-9 overall.