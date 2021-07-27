TSM’s Valorant Savior? If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Buy Them!

In the run up to the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2 playoffs, TSM’s newest star Aleko ‘LeviathanAG’ Gabuniya might just be their savior.

With Stage 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour well underway, North American esport titans TSM have a point to prove. To do so, they’ve picked up LeviathanAG from Noble, the team they once suffered a brutal defeat to.

The addition of this fresh face appears to have swung the tides in the team’s favor, though, and with Matthew ‘WARDELL’ Yu and Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik at the helm, the TSM squad are ready to dominate NA Valorant.

