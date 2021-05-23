The real impact of LAN…too much pressure? - Dexerto

The top tier of professional Valorant is finally heading to LAN, as VCT Masters moves to Reykjavik, Iceland. Curveball’s James Banks, Mitchman, and Frod broke down what that might mean for players’ performances.

Esports are best played on LAN, as connection issues are erased while hype is amplified by the presence of crowds. Normally, the latter would be considered the difference-maker for players — as some succumb to the nerves.

But, as the Curveball crew explains, there won’t be any crowds in Reykjavik. Considering that, it will be interesting to see which players feel “personal pressure.”

