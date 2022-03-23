Hiko unaware of 100 Thieves plans for Valorant team

North American Valorant star Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin has said that he doesn’t know what 100 Thieves’ new front office structure plans to do with the team.

100 Thieves announced on March 22 two major additions to their staff in the form of ex-casting duo Dan ‘ddk’ Kapadia and Sean Gares. The pair will be leading the organization’s Valorant team as general manager and head coach, respectively, as 100 Thieves look to get back to the top of the esport after a period of decline.

The announcement was made just days after the team’s elimination in the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers in the group stage with a 1-4 record. It means that the upcoming VCT Masters event in Reykjavík will be the second international competition in a row that 100 Thieves will miss after they also failed to qualify for Valorant Champions.

Hiko is one of the most famous Valorant players in North America and has been with 100 Thieves since the organization entered the game, in June 2020. But even he doesn’t seem to have a sure place on the roster as the new front office figures aim to make whatever changes are necessary to make sure that 100 Thieves’ flag will fly high again.

‘Full faith’

In a March 23 stream, Hiko revealed that, while he has had less-than-positive experiences in the past of organizations having complete control over rosters, he gave his backing to 100 Thieves’ plan.

“I don’t really know what they’re planning on doing with the roster,” Hiko said. “I’ve been part of some teams where the org has taken control over the roster and it’s never really gone well.

“That being said, I actually have full faith in the trio [ddk, Sean Gares and assistant coach Michael ‘Mikes’ Hockom]. I fully believe that this is probably the best coaching staff.”

Hiko went on to praise Sean Gares, a teammate of his on a number of different CS:GO teams between 2012 and 2014.

“There’s literally no one better than Sean as a head coach, at least in NA,” Hiko said.

“There are not many people as accomplished as Sean as an in-game leader that would consider being a coach. I know Sean has been getting offers to coach for years.

“I have a lot of faith in him.”