100 Thieves Hiko retires from Valorant ahead of roster shakeup

100 Thieves captain and longtime FPS pro Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin announced his retirement from professional Valorant play in the midst of VCT 2022.

100T founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag paid tribute to Hiko’s career and his deep involvement in leading the Valorant initiative back in 2020.

“We knew immediately Hiko had to be a part of 100 Thieves,” Nadeshot said. “Ever since the beginning, once he signed with us, he believed in the vision. He helped architect some of our rosters throughout the last couple years. It’s just been a joy to have him a part of our organization”

Hiko has long been the face of 100T’s Valorant project, leading most iterations of the team from the org’s experimental PUBG roster to a star-studded lineup filled with ex-CSGO pros like Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella and Joshua ‘Joshua Nissan’ Nissan.

Thank YOU for being a part of my 14-year journey. I cannot express how grateful I am for my fans, my Twitch community, and 100 Thieves. LOVE YOU ALL!!! https://t.co/EeQpjh3jgp — 100T Hiko (@Hiko) April 12, 2022

After a long career in CS:GO and Valorant, Hiko will step back from competition after leading some of the most exciting teams North America has ever produced.

“Thank you for being a part of my 14-year journey,” he said. “I cannot express how grateful I am for my fans, my Twitch community, and 100 Thieves. Love you all!”

This story is developing…