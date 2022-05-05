TenZ: The Pressure of Being VALORANT’s BIGGEST Star | Esports Stories

21-year-old Sentinels Valorant pro Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo is considered one of the most technically gifted players in Valorant and was once deemed the best in the world.

However, the young star has had many ups and downs in his career, and once even stepped down from professional Valorant to pursue his passion with streaming. But, Sentinels’ sudden need for a top-tier player in March 2021 brought him back into the scene, where he’d go on to win the first-ever Valorant international tournament, Masters: Reykjavik.

TenZ is one of the biggest faces of Valorant, but with that comes a lot of pressure.

