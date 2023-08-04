TenZ explains disappointment with new 2023 Valorant Champions knife: “Kind of sad”

The 2023 Valorant Champions bundle is out, but VCT superstar TenZ is quite disappointed with the new knife calling it “sad” during a recent stream.

Every year’s Valorant Champions tournament is always hyped up, not only as the most important VCT event of the year, but also for the exclusive skins players can purchase in-game. Skins in which half of the proceeds go to participating teams.

2023’s is no different as players waited for the new Champions bundle which is now available for purchase. However, some feel this new cosmetic pack is rather underwhelming in comparison to the 2021’s and 2022’s editions.

One of said disappointed players was none other than VCT superstar TenZ, who voiced his lackluster reaction to the new bundle’s knife during a recent broadcast.

As TenZ loaded into a game with the 2023 Champions knife equipped, he quickly expressed his disappointment with the melee weapon variant, saying, “I don’t actually like the knife too much.”

“I feel like the knife could have much cooler animations,” he added, criticizing the new knife skin that takes inspiration from the skeleton knife.

“I mean, the pull-out animation looks cool, but there is no special inspect animation.” And to prove his point, he inspected the knife as he explained it and showed no unique flair, similar to the 2021 knife.

“It’s kind of sad,” TenZ said.

And the Sentinels star is not alone in expressing disappointment with the knife. In a thread on the Valorant subreddit discussing sharing the highlight from TenZ, a player asked, “who isn’t?”

Another suggested, “They should utilize the big hole in the middle of the knife in the animation in some kind of way. Like the Skeleton knife from CSGO.”