Tarik slams Valorant for removing “skill” with smoke change in 7.08 update

Former pro player Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik has heavily criticized Valorant’s 7.08 update as he accuses Riot of actively making the game easier with each update.

Valorant’s 7.08 patch brought along a whole heap of new updates to the game on October 17, including changes to Premier and the in-game store.

Most notable however was the overhauled smoke grenades, which have received significant backlash from pro players since then.

Now, Twitch streamer and former Counter-Strike pro Tarik has hit out at Riot for the changes made in the 7.08 update and the state of Valorant altogether.

The changes mean that the smoke abilities of Agents, such as Astra, Brimstone, and Omen will play an audio and visual cue for 1.5 seconds before they are about to disappear.

During his October 17 stream, which was on the same day the patch dropped, Tarik discussed the new grenades after seeing them in action.

“It tells you before it drops, I hate these people, I hate them so much. Oh my god, they’re taking every level of skill out of the game and throwing it in the garbage,” he lamented.

“The Judge is going to be buffed, the Op’s going to be nerfed. I already foresee the future,” Tarik added.

“They are just making it friendlier for your average Twitch chatter, and I am not here to play with your average Twitch chatter! I am trying to play with the best, goddammit.

“This is a terrible update man, who’s coming up with this sh*t! Let me talk to John at Riot, what the f*ck are we cooking!?”

Similar to Tarik, Riot has received continued backlash update after update as many in the community believe they are making it easier for the average player.

Further in regards to the 7.08 patch update, it appears a new Valorant Duelist Agent has been leaked.