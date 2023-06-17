Tarik helps fund Valorant pro team in need ahead of VCT Pacific Ascension

Tarik chose to donate $1,500 to Bonkers, a promising young Valorant team that was struggling with getting funding to bootcamp in Thailand. Since he donated to and shouted out the team, they’ve crushed their crowdfunding goal.

Tarik is one of the biggest streamers in Valorant. His VCT co-streams are a go-to destination for anyone looking to get some high level analysis of the game.

With Tarik being such a huge pull for those looking to tune in to pro Valorant, he brings a lot of eyes onto the scene and heavily supports it with him having co-streamed some of Valorant’s biggest events like VCT Masters Tokyo.

However, that isn’t the only way that Tarik’s supporting the scene. He also decided to personally donate $1,500 to Bonkers, a strong APAC team that was struggling to find funding to train for VCT Pacific Ascension, and him bringing some publicity to the team has helped them fund their boot camp.

Tarik donates to promising Valorant APAC pro team

Bonkers cemented themselves as the best team in Oceania despite not having any backing from an organization. All the players were dropped by 95X Esports in May 2023, with the team’s spectacular results domestically still not being enough for them to stay sponsored.

In order to find a way to boot camp and improve ahead of the upcoming Pacific Ascension event, the team was looking for crowdfunding in order to stay in Thailand and test their mettle against players on a much more populated and competitive server than what you can get in Oceania.

Tarik saw the struggling team and decided to step in, putting some of his own money into their development and putting a spotlight on the team. They’ve since crushed their goal.

Sentinel, the owner of Indian Esports org VLT, also generously donated $2,000 to the campaign. The team has shut down their own GoFundMe campaign just before they hit $6,000 raised considering they far surpassed what they imagined they’d raise.

Now it’s on Bonkers to make a run through Ascension and earn their place in the APAC League. They’re certainly underdogs going in compared to the rest of the teams competing in APAC, but they’ve got worldwide support from those who want to see them succeed.