Sources: Ibai’s KOI to enter Valorant with international roster

KOI, Ibai and Gerard Piqué’s esports organization, are set to expand into Valorant with an international roster featuring the core of the old UCAM Esports Club lineup, sources have told Dexerto.

KOI made a splash in the esports scene on December 15 with the unveiling of their League of Legends team and a host of Spanish-speaking streamers that will be producing content under the organization’s umbrella.

During KOI’s presentation event, which took place at a packed Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Ibai confirmed plans for the organization to enter Valorant with trials already underway at that point.

Sources told Dexerto that KOI’s team will include three former members of UCAM Esports Club: in-game leader Ladislav ‘Sacake’ Sachr, Gabriel ‘shrew’ Gessle, and Oskar ‘PHYRN’ Palmqvist.

Advertisement

Esto solo ha sido el comienzo. Gracias a todos 💜 pic.twitter.com/AlMJUxXD1e — KOI (@KOI) December 15, 2021

The trio will be joined by Joona ‘H1ber’ Parviainen, who trialed for Fnatic as the team are moving on from Domagoj ‘Doma’ Fancev, and Gabriel ‘starkk’ Marques, who recently became a free agent after a five-month tenure with SAW.

KOI’s team will be coached by Antonio ‘Aska’ Lozano, who led UCAM from January to November 2021, as reported by Upcomer on December 15. His assistant coach in that team, Sergio ‘Sikak0’ Rodríguez, will join him in this new adventure.

KOI are expected to compete in VRL Spain, one of the regional leagues announced on December 13 by Riot Games. The winner of each VRL in stage one will qualify for the VCT Promotion Tournament, a new competition that will have a spot in VCT EMEA Stage 2 on offer.

Advertisement

KOI’s Valorant roster: