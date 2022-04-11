Sources: Acend in talks to sign Valorant player vakk

Acend are in talks with Vitality to sign Valorant player Vakaris ‘vakk’ Bebravičius, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

The Lithuanian player has emerged as Acend’s main target as they look to revamp their roster ahead of VCT Stage 2 after a disappointing start to the year.

The 2021 Valorant world champions recently benched Santeri ‘BONECOLD’ Sassi and Vladyslav ‘Kiles’ Shvets after cutting a frustrated figure in the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, in which they failed to make the playoffs.

vakk, a former PUBG pro who made headlines in 2020 when he became the first Radiant player in Europe, has been on Vitality’s books since February 2021. Before that, he was part of nolpenki, a team that also included the current Acend duo of Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt and Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed’ İpek.

According to an April 4 report by ESPORTED, Vitality want to build their new squad around BONECOLD, so it is possible that the two organizations will work out a trade deal.

Meanwhile, Acend have earmarked Giants Gaming’s Ondřej ‘MONSTEERR’ Petrů as their number-one target to replace Kiles. In this situation, a trade deal is also a possibility as Kiles has been spotted scrimming with Giants’ team in recent days.

Wave Esports’ Yiğithan ‘DeepMans’ Kesici performed well during his trial with Acend and impressed the rest of the team, but everything is pointing towards MONSTEERR being the likeliest candidate to join Acend.