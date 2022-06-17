Sentinels sneak in NA VCT LCQ thanks to Ghost Gaming loss

Sentinels were on the cusp of not making the Valorant Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier thanks to the rise of other teams in VCT Stage 2 and their own poor performance. But, they’ve now qualified for the event thanks to NRG Esports beating Ghost Gaming at VCT Stage 2 Challengers playoffs.

Sentinels sit at 45 circuit points after finishing last in their group in VCT Stage 2 and bowing out of the playoffs in the first round in Stage 1.

With Ghost Gaming leaving the playoffs in the first round of play, they have only accumulated 35 circuit points as they did not earn in any VCT Stage 1 as they did not make the main Challengers event.

Sentinels now have the 10th most points in North America and only teams who have more points than them can accumulate more in the playoffs and at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

WE QUALIFIED FOR LCQ LET'S GOOOOO — Sentinels (@Sentinels) June 17, 2022

The top two teams from North America in terms of circuit points qualify for Valorant Champions, if the same rules as last year apply, and the rest will battle it out for a chance at the tournament in at the LCQ event.

For Sentinels to compete at the LCQ tournament they would had to stay in the top 10 of points in the region and thanks to NRG, they have.

Sentinels struggles in VCT 2022

Sentinels came into VCT Stage 1 with no changes to their roster and seeded directly in the Challengers group stage based off of their performance last year. They managed to place third in their group with a 3-2 record and qualify for playoffs.

But that is as far as they went as the team lost to The Guard and Version1 in the first round of play. Then the team went through a roster change leading into Stage 2 open qualifiers with Eric ‘Kanpeki’ Xu joining in the stead of Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin.

Over the course of Stage 2 the team had to have their coach step in to play along with Dani ‘Dani’ Hashweh for a series due to health reasons with Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and a family emergency with Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims.

Sentinels did not win a single match over the course of VCT Stage 2 Challengers and did not make the playoffs.

Sentinels will now have a chance to make it to the last international VCT event of the year in Valorant Champions at the North American LCQ tournament. The dates for the tournament have yet to be announced.