Rawkus appears on Sentinels’ Valorant roster for VCT Stage 2 qualifier

Former Sentinels coach and ex-FaZe Clan player Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty is listed on the team’s Battlefly roster for the North American Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers qualifying tournament.

Rawkus has been listed on Sentinels’ Valorant roster for the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Challengers qualifier on Battlefly, the service used to sign up for the tournament, which went public just before the start of the tournament.

Rawkus coached Sentinels between November 2021 and February 2022 on a loan deal from FaZe, attending Valorant Champions with the team. In a Twitlonger, Rawkus said that the two teams could not reach on agreement for him to stay due to “buyout complications.”

In the same post, Rawkus said that he was looking for a new team and that he remained contracted to FaZe.

Sentinels competed without a coach in VCT Stage 1 and the first qualifier for Stage 2. The team has hinted at the imminent arrival of a new coach, but an announcement has yet to be made.

Sentinels have yet to confirm whether Rawkus will coach the team in the qualifier or compete as a substitute.

Sentinels Valorant team’s struggle in 2022

In April, Sentinels went through only their second roster change since the team was created. Before the start of the Stage 2 qualifiers, Sentinels announced the signing of Akrew star Eric ‘Kanpeki’ Xu to replace longtime member Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin, who has been moved to the bench.

Sentinels also reportedly practiced with former team member Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won, who is planning a return to competition, according to Dot Esports.

The 2021 Masters Reykjavík champions failed to qualify for Stage 2 Challengers from the first qualifying tournament and have come under fire from fans and pundits for their lack of a coach and the recent run of poor performances.