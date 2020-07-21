Riot investigating broken headshot hit reg in Valorant

Riot Games have confirmed that they are looking into one of Valorant’s most infamous issues — crouch hit registration — much to the delight of fans.

Whether you’re playing Unrated, Spike Rush or Competitive, Valorant boasts 128-tick servers across the board — another notch on Riot’s belt to support competitive integrity in their first-person shooter.

Since Valorant is also region-locked, players often play with low ping, which therefore supports low-latency, high-fidelity gameplay.

Although, ever since the closed beta, players have been complaining about the inaccuracy caused by your opponent crouching while you’re shooting — more specifically, the effecs it has on headshot registration.

Riot investigating headshot hit reg bug

Since release, players have been noticing incidents where their opposite number seemingly absorbs a headshot — with the blood splatter animation coming from the enemy player model to confirm a headshot has been registered.

It seems that the crux of the issue is when the enemy player crouches mid-gunfight, which seems to be adjusting the headshot hit box — indicative of a netcode issue.

One player demonstrated the issue first hand, in a clip which clearly shows a player land a headshot (which should be a one-shot kill with the Vandal), but is only rewarded with 65 damage — with the post-death card suggesting only one body shot was landed.



One Redditor called upon a Riot Games developer to shed some light on the issue once and for all, labeling it as “biggest problem with the game right now.” Riot Sobey simply responded: “We are aware of this issue and are looking into it!”

While this doesn’t offer much about the cause or timeframe on a fix, it does provide a sense of relief to know that the issue has been acknowledged and is being worked on by Riot.

So next time you think you’ve landed a headshot (and your post-death card says otherwise), just know that it could be due to an inherent bug within the game that needs to be addressed.