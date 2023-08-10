Riot hypes up must-see Valorant Champions matchup: “It’s going to be a bloodbath”

Valorant Champions has already delivered in terms of entertainment with upsets and multiple overtime matches. However, the biggest matchups are only just starting according to a Riot Games promo.

Valorant Champions is wrapping up the final matches of the group stage as every team at the event has at least one game under their belts. The tournament has delivered so far as the event has seen upsets and multiple high-octane matches go the distance.

However, one matchup that almost every Valorant esports fan has been wanting to see since the start of the tournament is set to take place on August 10. EDward Gaming, the Chinese powerhouse that announced its intention of taking over the international stage at VCT Masters Tokyo, is on a collision course with another explosive Valorant side.

EDG finished their first match at the tournament on August 9 against the EMEA team Giants Gaming, winning 2-1, and is now set to face off against the VCT Pacific No. 1 seed, Paper Rex.

EDG vs. Paper Rex is going to be a “bloodbath” at Valorant Champions

The Asian teams have a history with each other as Paper Rex eliminated EDG from Masters Tokyo in the playoff stage. However, Paper Rex was not at full strength, lacking their star Duelist player Ilya ‘something’ Petrov and EDG were still learning the ropes of international play.

Now, with both teams at full strength, their match is set to be a must-see game, fueled by this storyline and a Riot Games hype video.

The video touches on EDG’s star player Zheng ‘ZmjjKK’ Yongkang and his relationship with his brother along with something’s motivation for being an esports pro. Both players are their team’s main snipers and have put together incredible highlight reels of plays with the rifle domestically.

something’s teammate, Khalish ‘d4v41’ Rusyaidee, gave his verdict on the matchup between the two stars in the promo.

“Something versus ZmjjKK, I mean everyone would love to see it you know,” d4v41 said. “I think it’s just going to be like, a bloodbath.”