Paper Rex says Riot gave them a warning for teabagging EG at Valorant Champions

Paper Rex claimed that Riot Games gave them a warning for teabagging Evil Geniuses at Valorant Champions during their upper bracket finals match.

As EG went through their campaign at Valorant Champions, the young NA squad rolled their way into the playoffs trash-talking and teabagging opponents, particularly with China in their sights, announcing themselves as the villains of Valorant.

Coming into their upper bracket finals match against Paper Rex, the last remaining Asian team had said they wanted to beat EG for their “arrogant” attitude. And in their match, Paper Rex paid it back in kind by teabagging their opponents.

However, according to the team, they got a warning from Riot for teabagging their opponents in the match.

Clip starts at 17:30

In their post-match press conference, the team was asked by reporters how they felt about EG’s teabagging, and their response to teabag them as well.

Paper Rex’s star duelist, Something, said, “It’s like no emotions, we just did it for fun.” f0rsakeN chimed in, adding, “Actually, we got a warning for teabagging.”

Paper Rex’s coach, alecks, explained his stance on teabagging in response to their comments, “Honestly, I don’t really like it when they teabag, because they get carried away, and I usually tell them off in practice if they start doing this. But I guess because EG doesn’t mind, why not?”

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Paper Rex’s Something waves goodbye to EG after their victory

Their match was filled not only with teabagging, but with shooting the dead bodies of opponents, trash-talk being flung across the stage, and waving goodbye from both teams.

Despite the trash-talk, Paper Rex bested EG in the upper bracket finals match, sending Paper Rex as the first Asian team to make it to a Champions Grand Finals. EG will be playing the lower bracket finals on August 25.