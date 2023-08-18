EG Boostio calls ZmjjKK a “disappointment” after win against EDG at Valorant Champions

Evil Geniuses’ Boostio called ZmjjKK’s performance a “disappointment” after their win against Edward Gaming at the Valorant Champions playoffs.

Leading up to Evil Geniuses’ clash against Edward Gaming in the first round of playoffs at Valorant Champions, plenty of words were exchanged between EG and the Chinese teams as Boostio and Demon1 trash-talked their way through the tournament.

Boostio infamously said of the Chinese scene, “China will never be better than NA” in Valorant, with Demon1 embracing his status as Valorant’s new villain with a simple “I don’t give a f*** what you guys say about me”.

The clash of EG and EDG was meant to prove if EG’s fighting words were true and if EDG could truly best NA’s brightest. However, the match resulted in a 2-1 victory for EG.

EG Boostio calls EDG’s ZmjjKK performance “disappointing” after victory

In the post-match press conference, when asked by reporters if his opinions have changed after the EDG match, Boostio replied with an instant, “No.”

“They are really good for a Chinese team, but, I don’t know, they’re not very good, to be honest.” He closed out his answer, saying of EDG’s star player, ZmjjKK, “Kang Kang was a disappointment.”

These weren’t the only fighting words EG’s camp had for ZmjjKK, as EG watched a pre-submitted clip in the second match, Demon1 was asked to give his reactions to it.

“Jett diff, Kang Kang who? Don’t compare me to him.” Demon1 said of the clip.

With EG’s victory, they have sent EDG into the lower bracket where they will be facing off against their fellow Chinese representatives, Bilibili Gaming, for elimination.

EG meanwhile has moved on to the upper bracket semi-finals against DRX next. When asked about their upcoming match against DRX, EG’s jawgemo said of them, “I wish they had Foxy9, but I’d play against Zest again.”

With C0M adding, “I’ve always had a lot of respect for DRX for myself since I’m also half-Korean, and I’m also good friends with a couple of people on that team, so I think it’s going to be fun to beat play them again and beat them.”

EG will play against DRX in the upper bracket semi-finals on August 19.