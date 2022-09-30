NRG Esports set to acquire OpTic core Valorant roster report says

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

NRG Esports is set to sign four members of OpTic Gaming’s Valorant roster according to a recent report from Dot Esports on September 30.

OpTic had the best roster of 2022 as the team placed top three at all international events and won the first Masters event of the season. The team has also been together for over a year and a half with no roster moves since Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker joined.

On the other hand, NRG had no notable finishes in 2021 and in 2022 managed to only qualify for the North American Valorant Champions Tour Challengers league in both stages. They could not secure a spot at an international event, however.

NRG Esports has not had anywhere near that kind of success as OpTic in Valorant so far, but they were selected to participate in the North American franchised league, while OpTic was not.

NRG Esports to pick up ex-OpTic players

With OpTic not participating in the new VCT league, NRG Esports is bolstering its roster for the 2023 season by signing three of its players and head coach.

OpTic was not selected as one of the five North American teams to join the Riot Games International partnered leagues. The organization thus made its players available for transfer to join a team in the top league.

OpTic’s IGL Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta, Victor ‘Victor’ Wong, Austin “crashies” Roberts, and head coach Chet ‘Chet’ Singh are all set to sign with NRG according to a Dot Esports report.

NRG will have to make some roster moves to accommodate the new signings according to the report.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The OpTic roster had some of the hottest free agents on the market.

With yay reportedly set to sign with Cloud9, that leaves Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen as the only player left from the OpTic squad that doesn’t have a reported home yet.

Fans will get to see the new NRG Esports in action against the 29 other teams across the three partnered leagues in February at the VCT Kickoff tournament in São Paulo, Brazil in February.