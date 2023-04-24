Marved steals the show in Sentinels’ VCT victory: “I’m here to stay”

Valorant star Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen put on a show in Sentinels’ victory against MIBR. After the match, he thanked those who kept believing in him while he was out on the sidelines.

The Canadian controller delivered a man-of-the-match performance on April 23 to help Sentinels beat MIBR by a 2-0 scoreline in the VCT Americas league, finishing the match with a series-high 1.44 VLR rating and 275 ACS.

It was Marved’s first victory since his return from a break, and it snapped Sentinels’ three-match losing streak in the league, moving the team up to fourth in the standings and into the playoff qualification zone.

Shortly after the series, VCT host Sue Lee picked Marved’s brain on his first week with the team and his impressive performances despite the lack of preparation. As she wrapped up the interview, Lee gave Marved the opportunity to send a message to his fans.

“I appreciate you guys,” he said. “Shoutout to the ones who actually believed in me and didn’t think I was washed. I’m not washed. I’m here to stay.”

Marved’s incredible VCT stats

Marved is currently joint second on the list of players with the highest VLR rating (1.24) in the VCT Americas league, only surpassed by LOUD star Erick ‘aspas’ Santos, who is widely regarded as the best player in the world. That’s particularly impressive if you consider the level of opponents Marved has faced: Prior to taking on MIBR, who had a 2-2 record heading into the match, Sentinels locked horns with table-toppers LOUD, who remain undefeated in the league.

Sentinels have not yet stated whether Marved will continue to play with the team despite his impressive performances in the super week. He stepped in for Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, who was dealing with a finger injury and a positive test result.

Sentinels will return to action in the league on April 30, against Cloud9, who sit third in the table with a 3-1 record ahead of April 25’s match against FURIA.