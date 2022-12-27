Ludwig x Tarik Invitational: Stream, schedule and teams

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

Content creators Ludwig Ahgren and Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik are teaming up for a North American-based Valorant invitational for the esport’s offseason period. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational is part of the official Riot Games offseason tournament calendar and will kick off the 2023 Valorant esports season in style. The tournament’s initial announcement says that the invitational will bring together the best Valorant teams and biggest creators in the space for a two-day LAN event.

The invitational is set to start on January 14 and will feature international teams as well as creator exhibition matches with the two hosts and other streamers.

Sentinels Twitter tarik joined Sentinels as a creator in August.

The two creators are also no strangers to hosting events together. Ludwig and tarik just hosted a separate Valorant invitational, The Lil Bro Cup, consisting of pro players and creators on teams drafted by other pro players.

Stream

Format and schedule

Teams

Ludwig x Tarik invitational: Stream

Not much has been released about where the invitational will be streamed, but if it is anything like the previous event Ludwig and Tarik put on, the creators should stream the event themselves on their own Twitch channels.

Participants may also be able to stream their matches from the venue, like at other content creator-led events. Dexerto will update this article as more information about where fans can view the event is revealed.

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational: Format and schedule

The tournament will take place between January 14 and 15 at an as-yet undisclosed location. If the Lil Bro Cup is a template to go by, fans should expect four teams to join the competition in best-of-three matches in a single-elimination bracket.

Dexerto will add more information as the schedule and format of the invitational are announced.

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational: Teams

No teams have been announced for the event yet, but fans should expect a handful of players from VCT Americas league partners to take part in the event ahead of the first major tournament of the year, VCT LOCK//IN Brazil.

Dexerto will add more information as teams are announced.