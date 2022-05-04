kennyS on potential move to OG’s Valorant team: “Contractually, Riot could not let me play”

Legendary French Counter-Strike star Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, who has been on G2 Esport’s bench since March 2021, has confirmed reports he almost played for OG’s Valorant team in the French Valorant Regional League, but was blocked by contractual disputes.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, inactive French Counter-Strike star kennyS confirmed that the report of him trailing for OG’s Valorant team by 1pv.fr reporter neL was true and that he was going to compete in the Valorant Regional League France: Revolution.

He explained that he was supposed to play professional Valorant for OG, for a period of two months or about the length of one stage of the Valorant circuit.

But, the move did not go through because of contractual issues according to the player.

“I was interested in playing, it was a short-term objective that I needed and wanted,” kennyS said. “I want to thank OG and G2 for trying to make it happen, but unfortunately it did not happen. Why? Because contractually, [Riot Games] could not let me play. Which I understand.”

KennyS did not elaborate on what Riot had to due with the potential switch, or what specifically went on behind the scenes with his contract.

The former G2 AWP player went on to thank his fans and acknowledge their differing opinions on if he should make the switch away from the Valve title.

“It could have happened, but it didn’t,” he said.

What kennyS missed on OG’s Valotant run

OG has had an up-and-down journey in Valorant and in 2022, they trended mostly down. The team failed to make the main Valorant Champions Tour circuit in the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers league, but the organization claimed a spot in the French VRL without needing to play through the qualifiers.

Through the VRL, OG could make their way into Challengers by winning the French league’s playoffs and battling through other VRL winners and the worst Challenger’s teams in the Promotion Tournament to make the main circuit.

In the league, the all French roster qualified for the playoffs with a 2-1-4 record, the league played in a best-of-two format, but lost in the playoffs to Team BDS.