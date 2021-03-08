KennyS reportedly considering Valorant switch after G2 CSGO benching

Counter-Strike legend Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub is rumored to be considering a switch to Valorant after being benched by G2 Esports.

The Frenchman has long been a fan-favorite in CS:GO, representing Team Envy between 2015 and 2017 before his move to G2 in February 2017.

His career has been a storied one, from his very peak as the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca 2015 MVP to his eventual benching from G2’s active roster in March 2021.

He’s been competing in CS since 2012 with Source, and has spent nearly a decade competing at the top level — but that may all be about to change, if this rumor is true.

Valorant: According to sources former G2 CSGO player Kenny "KennyS" Schrub, has been having a trial with Alliance. As it seemed on an earlier accidental leak. Sources also believe that KennyS hasn't fully committed on a switch to Valorant yet with options in CSGO. — Arran “Halo” Spake (@haloofthoughts) March 8, 2021

According to reliable leaker Arran ‘Halo‘ Spake, kennyS has been having a trial with Alliance, but isn’t fully committed to making the switch yet. Allegedly, he still has options in CSGO, though no more information is provided on that front.

Alliance itself is seeing relative success in Valorant so far and are due to play at Valorant Masters from March 12-21. If the CS legend does join, the roster will be as follows:

Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub

Enzo ‘Fearoth’ Mestari

Niels ‘luckeRRR’ Jasiek

Tautvydas ‘hype’ Paldavicius

Thomas ‘kAdavra’ Johner

Whether Kenny really does make the switch remains to be seen. A number of top players from CSGO, Overwatch and other esports have moved over to Riot Games’ FPS, and there will certainly be more. No doubt, if he does move, the Valorant world will be seeing something exciting.