Logo
CS:GO

KennyS reportedly considering Valorant switch after G2 CSGO benching

Published: 8/Mar/2021 16:16 Updated: 8/Mar/2021 16:31

by Jacob Hale
Kennys considering Valorant switch after benching from G2 CSGO
BLAST Premier

Share

G2 Esports kennyS

Counter-Strike legend Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub is rumored to be considering a switch to Valorant after being benched by G2 Esports.

The Frenchman has long been a fan-favorite in CS:GO, representing Team Envy between 2015 and 2017  before his move to G2 in February 2017.

Advertisement

His career has been a storied one, from his very peak as the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca 2015 MVP to his eventual benching from G2’s active roster in March 2021.

He’s been competing in CS since 2012 with Source, and has spent nearly a decade competing at the top level — but that may all be about to change, if this rumor is true.

Advertisement

According to reliable leaker Arran ‘Halo‘ Spake, kennyS has been having a trial with Alliance, but isn’t fully committed to making the switch yet. Allegedly, he still has options in CSGO, though no more information is provided on that front.

Advertisement

Alliance itself is seeing relative success in Valorant so far and are due to play at Valorant Masters from March 12-21. If the CS legend does join, the roster will be as follows:

  • Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub
  • Enzo ‘Fearoth’ Mestari
  • Niels ‘luckeRRR’ Jasiek
  • Tautvydas ‘hype’ Paldavicius
  • Thomas ‘kAdavra’ Johner

Whether Kenny really does make the switch remains to be seen. A number of top players from CSGO, Overwatch and other esports have moved over to Riot Games’ FPS, and there will certainly be more. No doubt, if he does move, the Valorant world will be seeing something exciting.

Advertisement

Advertisement