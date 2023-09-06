xQc explains why it’s “impossible” for him to get a Counter-Strike team

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel says that he is not thinking about signing a Counter-Strike team, stating that it is an esport that is “impossible” to get into.

The streaming star revealed on September 5 that he is once again thinking about signing a Valorant roster following the sudden availability of the former The Guard team, which holds a spot in the VCT Americas League for the next two years.

xQc was immediately questioned by his viewers about the possibility of getting a Counter-Strike team. There is no shortage of hype surrounding Valve’s iconic FPS amid the imminent release of Counter-Strike 2, which is attracting a wave of new players and esports organizations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, xQc has no plans to sign a Counter-Strike team, at least not right now. After admitting that he finds Counter-Strike’s esports circuit harder to follow than Valorant’s, he noted that entering the game would require a massive investment on his part.

Valve CS2 can bring a jolt of excitement to esports, but xQc doesn’t think it’s an investment worth making

“The circuit is mega-saturated,” he said. “Getting a team is literally impossible. You have buyouts that are incredibly overvalued. It’s impossible to get into.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’s overvalued, 100 percent. Esports is already not profitable. On top of it being a money dump, [Counter-Strike] is overvalued. It’s the worst combo ever.”

Article continues after ad

Despite xQc being one of the highest-profile streamers in the world, with a reported $100 million streaming deal with Kick, not everyone seems to be excited about his potential entry into Valorant esports.

Article continues after ad

On social media and Reddit, many have brought up his botched attempt to sign Turtle Troop, a tier-two Valorant team, earlier this year in response to his interest in The Guard’s roster. KEG, a Valorant content creator and esports commentator, has even released a video titled “XQC SHOULD NOT Own A Valorant Team”.