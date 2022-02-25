How zeek went from outcast to Valorant champion in six months

Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt had to quickly rebuild his Valorant career after leaving G2 Esports. However on Acend, he reached heights never thought possible, winning Valorant Champions. Here’s how he turned his fortunes around in six months.

Zeek thought he got his chance on G2 Esports in Valorant to try and reach new heights. However, he faltered, and was left an outcast.

Six months later, he was a world champion, lifting the trophy with Acend. His journey was filled with ups and downs, but heading into 2022, there’s no doubts about Zeek’s skill.

