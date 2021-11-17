How Nivera proved he’s more than ScreaM’s brother!

Nivera has been a huge benefit for Team Liquid’s Valorant roster ever since he joined. At first, Valorant fans knew him for being ScreaM’s brother but his talent quickly showed that he’s a lot more than that.

In his first outing for the Blue-and-White, the Belgian nabbed himself a pistol ace en route to a clean 13-0.

That was at the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier which Liquid eventually won.

The 20-year-old has been lighting up the servers for TL which they hope will continue as we inch closer to Valorant Champions.

