How Nivera proved he’s more than ScreaM’s brother!

Published: 17/Nov/2021 23:25

by Alan Bernal
Nivera has been a huge benefit for Team Liquid’s Valorant roster ever since he joined. At first, Valorant fans knew him for being ScreaM’s brother but his talent quickly showed that he’s a lot more than that.

In his first outing for the Blue-and-White, the Belgian nabbed himself a pistol ace en route to a clean 13-0.

That was at the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier which Liquid eventually won.

The 20-year-old has been lighting up the servers for TL which they hope will continue as we inch closer to Valorant Champions.

