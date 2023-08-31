Genius new Jett trick in Valorant counters her big nerf in latest patch

A Valorant player has found a creative way to utilize Jett’s Cloudbursts, especially after her insane nerf in 7.04 patch.

Out of all the new additions and changes that Valorant 7.04 patch brought, Jett’s nerf upset the player base the most. Her smokes only last for 2.5 seconds now instead of 4.5, and she’s able to use only a single updraft, bidding adieu to double updraft Blade Storm shenanigans.

Smokes now lasting less time means players can’t stick to defuse the spike to half inside them. However, one player has found a new way to use the Agent’s smokes instead. The new trick allows players to defuse the spike to half, just like old times, but with a twist.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jett’s smokes need maneuvering to defuse spike to half

Kibzu, a video editor who has worked with Fnatic, explained, “You can throw your smoke in the air and bend it downwards to cover you as you defuse half”. The timing of the smoke is perfect as it lands on the player, giving ample time to defuse the spike to half.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All you need to do is point your mouse up, throw a Cloudburst in the air, and bend it downwards slightly. Then, sit down to defuse the spike, and the smoke will fall right on you, removing you from the enemy’s line of sight.

Article continues after ad

vladk0r, a Valorant content creator, reposted the clip and said “FNATIC video editor about to become VALORANT assistant coach for next year, wtf is this”. Fnatic’s Head Coach, mini, reciprocated the tweet by saying “new head coach apparently!”

Article continues after ad

Now that Jett is nerfed, players who are still looking to main the Agent will need to bring out a trick or two from their pockets to surprise the opponents. A simple presence of mind like this puts you in an advantageous position, especially when situations are highly unlikely for someone to win a round.