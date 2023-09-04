G2 & FlyQuest reportedly eyeing The Guard roster amid VCT Americas shakeup

The Guard lineup reportedly has multiple interested suitors just days after Riot backflipped on its controversial VCT Americas decision. With orgs now able to negotiate with the team, it appears the likes of G2 and FlyQuest are already in active talks.

Shocking the Valorant community last week, Riot revealed VCT Americas would be remaining as a 10-team league. This came in light of The Guard “[failing] to meet the deadline to agree to the Team Participation Agreement.”

Despite the players having rightfully earned their promotion, Riot stood firm with its decision, outlining how the lineup would not be allowed to find another organization. Before long, this choice came under unanimous fire from the Valorant scene, as fellow players, streamers, and thousands of fans alike all urged Riot to reconsider.

Days later, under the immense pressure, they did just that. Head of Valorant Esports Leo Faria announced on September 1 that all players under The Guard banners were released from their contracts and free to explore new options.

Under the new ruling, should all five players stick together, they’re able to “present a suitable candidate organization for the Ascend slot.” And with that opportunity in mind, it appears a handful of big names are already making offers.

Chief among the interested parties is G2, according to Spanish Valorant insider Lembo. In this scenario, it appears G2 has proposed an offer that would see The Guard roster remain intact.

The organization has a rich history in Riot titles, including an appearance at LoL’s 2019 World Championship final.

Not the only contenders vying for this spot in the Valorant league, however, FlyQuest is also reportedly eager. Both orgs are currently “in talks with the players,” Lembo claimed, suggesting the lineup has multiple options to consider already.

Obviously, it’s still early days for now. Riot has assured the lineup will have plenty of time to weigh all options and find the right fit. We’ll be sure to keep you up to speed with all the latest developments right here.

