Fnatic Boaster wants to “out-IGL” LOUD’s Saadhak in VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final

Fnatic have continued their VCT LOCK//IN dominance and defeated NAVI 3-0 to make the Grand Final of the event. In a post-match press conference after the win, Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett said he wants to test his IGL skills against LOUD’s Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro.

Fnatic have not dropped a map on their way to the VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final and are poised to take the organization’s first international trophy in Valorant.

After the team defeated NAVI 3-0 in the semifinals, Fnatic’s IGL was asked what skills he hoped to test against the hometown team in LOUD. He had some complimentary words about Saadhak.

Fnatic to face LOUD in the VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final

“I think skill-wise, I want to out IGL Saadhak,” Boaster said. “I want to have a good battle with him mentally in the chess game of Valorant.”

Saadhak had been the IGL for LOUD since 2022 and the two IGLs have not crossed paths despite appearing at the same international events across 2022 and 2021.

The Fnatic IGL also had a prediction for the match day, saying that he expects a lot of fans to show up as LOUD competes for a trophy on home soil.

“You can expect a very loud crowd. For each kill that LOUD get, I guess a loud crowd for LOUD.”

Boaster also said that the team is confident ahead of the match and hope to bring the same energy to the stage that they have brought to every match so far. Fnatic have swept every series they have played so far, not dropping any games in three best-of-three matches and one best-of-five.

The final match of the VCT LOCK//IN tournament is set to start on March 4 at 12 p.m. EST. The winner will receive the lion’s share of the $240,000 prize pool, an international VCT trophy and an extra slot for their region at VCT Masters Tokyo.