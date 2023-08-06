EG Boostio gives verdict on Valorant Champions group: “Definitely the easiest”

EG is set to take the stage in their first match of Valorant Champions against FunPlus Phoenix in Group B, and the North American team’s IGL said the group should be a walk in the park.

Evil Geniuses are coming off of a fantastic run at VCT Masters Tokyo that saw them place second. Coming into Valorant Champions, the North American squad is considered one of the favorites to win it all at the event.

Article continues after ad

The team has been seeded into Group B along with FPX, T1 and FUT Esports. In a pre-event press conference, EG’s IGL Kelden ‘Boostio’ Pupello gave his opinion on the group and his team’s chances of making it to the playoff stage.

“We really like our group, I think it is a pretty easy group,” Boostio said. “Any team can go on a run, it’s Valorant, any team can win. But if you look at the groups overall, our group I think is definitely the easiest or one of the easiest. So I’m very happy about it.”

Article continues after ad

EG’s path to Valorant Champions might not be that difficult

Evil Geniuses is by far the best team in their group. FPX is considered one of the worst teams at the world championship and T1 failed to make it out of the group stage at Masters Tokyo. FUT is technically the second-best squad in Group B, however, they also failed to make much noise at their first Masters event.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When asked his opinion on the best and worst teams at the tournament, Boostio called out one of the teams in his group due to their lack of experience on stage.

Article continues after ad

“The weakest teams are probably Bilibili Gaming and FPX,” he said after shooting a glance at an FPX player also in attendance at the press conference.

Evil Geniuses will get to prove just how easy their group is on August 7 as they start their Valorant Champions campaign against FPX.