CSGO Major Hero to Valorant Underdog - Dexerto

Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham has become an iconic mainstay of esports — despite some speedbumps along the way. One of the first NA players to win a CSGO Major, his storied career continues as a competitor in Valorant for T1.

Skadoodle has been many things during his time in esports. His rollercoaster career has included a CS:GO Major championship with Cloud9, becoming a full-time content creator, and coming full circle by going pro in Valorant as a player for T1.

Ska, as he’s affectionately called, hasn’t been able to bag a coveted big tournament win in the growing competitive shooter, but many believe shroud’s former teammate can repeat his success in Riot Games’ VCT.

