14-year-old Valorant player just earned top rank on ladder

A 14-year-old Valorant prodigy just earned the top rank on the EU and global ranked ladder, sharing the victory screen that got him the top spot.

He posted the game win that brought him to the top rank on Twitter. Darxcio is 14 years old and claimed to have hit Radiant, the top-ranked tier in Valorant, at 11 years old.

The in-game Valorant client does not track player rank ratings globally and players can only see the ranked ladder for their own region.

But, third-party websites for Valorant track players’ rank around the world and have Darxcioo listed as the No. 1 account on the global ladder.

Young Valorant prodigy tops ranked ladder

Darxcioo is listed as the top player in Europe and globally with a 1,017 ranked rating in the current Act, according to Tracker.gg. He ranks above current pro players like Paper Rex’s Jason ‘f0rsakeN’ Susanto and former Cloud9 member Rahul ‘curry’ Nemani who hold the No. 1 spot on the Asia-Pacific and North American servers respectively.

Darxcioo has recorded 99 ranked wins so far this Act and has a 53.5% win rate, according to Tracker.gg. He has put in the most hours on Raze, Jett, and Killjoy in ranked play and has a 1.24 Kills/ Assists/ Deaths ratio.

The young player also streams on Twitch and his about page says that it is his dream to be a professional Valorant player. Darxcioo may have to wait a little longer before going pro, however, as most esports tournaments have rules around the age of participants.

Some bar players under 16 years old from competing and Riot Games, the developer of Valorant, has its age cut off at 18 for its international leagues in the Valorant Champions Tour circuit.