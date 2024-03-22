Valorant pros have seen the new Agent and were stunned by their “insane” kit

Riot treated a group of Valorant pros to a sneak peek of Clove’s new abilities. The group was clearly impressed with what they saw, describing her moves as “crazy” and “very cool”.

There’s a lot to be excited about right now for Valorant fans. The VCT Masters Madrid Grand Finals are almost upon us. And on top of that, there’s a new controller Agent dropping soon.

Riot has been teasing Agent 25, Clove, since December last year, and now, they’ve given four pros at Masters Madrid a peek at what they can expect from the new controller.

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Tomás “tomaszy” Machado, Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart, and Arthur “tuyz” Vieira were all treated to a glimpse of Clove’s kit in action. Each were impressed by the new controller’s “aggressive” moveset.

“I think this Agent is very different, very cool,” said tuyz after watching the video.

Meanwhile, tomaszy and mindfreak offered a hint at just what Clove’s moves might do

“Everyone was kinda like freezed by the butterflies,” Tomaszy said.

“I guess they can clone themselves?” Mindfreak theorized.

“Just looking at this character’s abilities you can be more aggressive than usual as a controller.” TenZ agreed.

The short clip doesn’t give viewers any previews of what Clove can do for now. But full gameplay is set to debut during the Grand Finals of Masters Madrid. That means players can get a closer look at Agent 25’s full kit on March 25.