LOUD head coach not returning for VCT 2024

LOUD head coach Daniel “fRoD” Montaner will not be returning for the VCT 2024 season.

The former VCT Champions have proven to be one of the best teams in the Americas region after placing second at the VCT LOCK IN event, winning the Americas league and placing third at 2023 Champions.

With close to a million dollars in prize money since forming in 2019, LOUD are not only one of the longest standing organization’s in VALORANT but also one of the richest. So far, they are only outplaced by Fnatic, Evil Geniuses and Paper Rex who all have over a million earned.

Despite losing players at the start of 2023, LOUD regrouped and kept their core three. After welcoming Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira and Arthur “tuyz” Vieira, LOUD also opted to bring on a new coach, fRoD, who replaced Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi.

Former VCT Champions will search for a new leader

Before leading LOUD to a national championship, fRoD played professional Counter-Strike and was the esports manager of FaZe Clan for a brief period. In May 2020 fRoD took his first coaching position for T1’s American roster.

After little success with T1, fRoD would join the tier-two team Pioneers before officially signing with LOUD. Now, despite sources saying fRoD was well received internally, fRoD will be searching for another coaching position for the upcoming season.

LOUD opted not to renew fRoD’s contract, allegedly due to divided opinions among players. The team currently only has four players signed to its roster after letting Erick “aspas” Santos explore his options ahead of 2024.

The decision to move in a different coaching direction could also be due to the organization looking for another player to finish out it’s roster. At this time, LOUD have not signed a new head coach and no rumors of a coach have surfaced.