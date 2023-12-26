Starfield players bash “garbage” loot hidden behind Master-lock puzzles

Starfield has a system where you can open chests using Digilocks (similar to lockpicks). However, players are unhappy with the loot they get as most of it is not worth the effort. Some of the hardest locks have the worst loot, which is making players unhappy.

Bethesda’s Starfield is a game that primarily focuses on exploration where your ultimate goal for survival is to obtain the best loot possible. In most games, the best loot is often hidden behind difficult content, especially in chests that are hard to obtain, the loot makes it worth the time spent.

Unfortunately, that is not quite the case with Starfield, since the loot that players find hidden behind Master-lock puzzles is absolutely not worth it. Naturally, the community is unhappy about this as it adds to the frustration among them.

Starfield players are frustrated with poor loot hidden behind difficult chests

Taking this discussion to Reddit, a player posted a screenshot where they’re scanning a planet and it says “Worthless” on the screen. To add context, they added the title, “Just like most of the loot hidden behind 3-Minutes-long Master-Lock puzzles.”

Other players also joined into the conversation as a lot of them could relate to this issue. One such Reddit user mentioned, “But real talk, why is the loot behind high-level locks hot garbage?” Another player chimed in, “It sucks. I just stopped picking locked boxes or doors. Kind of a bummer.”

One player also claimed, “Loot has never been Bethesda’s strong suit, especially in scaled worlds they are too afraid to have those high-end loot tables give out a legendary everytime or a decent amount of credits/money.”

Lastly, a Reddit user commented, “I still love the game to death but that’s one of the things that really pisses me off. I’m not playing real life. If I’m gonna waste my time and a digipick I simply want valuable expensive shit. “

Therefore, it’s clear that most players are unhappy with this system. Those who love Starfield are also not a fan of the system Bethesda has implemented, naturally making this one of the multitude of issues currently plaguing the game.

However, Bethesda has promised they will keep working on it, so it’ll be interesting to see if they do end up addressing this problem in the future.