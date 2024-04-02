Yellowstone has key connection to a classic Western TV show

Taylor Sheridan fans have found a major connection between Yellowstone and another popular ranch opera, Dallas.

Anyone who’s seen both Yellowstone and Dallas would have connected the dots between the TV shows long ago. But the biggest connection to date has just been made, and it’s all to do with one Yellowstone character and their Dallas counterpart: Jamie Dutton and Cliff Barnes.

Yellowstone is Dallas’ meaner, more aggressive little brother. There are plenty of similarities between the shows. A wealthy, dysfunctional ranching family. A beautiful, vast piece of land passed down through generations (Southfork is Dallas’ Dutton Ranch). But the biggest connection is between Jamie and Cliff, as explained by a fan on Reddit.

“They’re both politicians,” listed the post. “Cliff ran for Senate. Jamie ran for Governor. Cliff and Jamie started out as “good guys” who were pushed past their breaking point. Cliff and Jamie did everything out of loyalty to their fathers. They both arranged illegal abortions which had devastating repercussions.”

Other similarities noted include the fact that both characters grew up without mothers, both had short-term relationships that resulted in a child, and they both have someone constantly making their lives a nightmare (J.R. Ewing in Dallas and Beth Dutton in Yellowstone.)

For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure of coming across Dallas, let us set the scene. The iconic soap opera ran from 1978-1991 and followed the dealings and dramas of the wealthy Ewing family, who run a magnificent oil empire.

Much like Taylor Sheridan’s TV show, Dallas had it all. Affairs, unexpected deaths, wild plot twists…and it did it all first. In fact, few TV dramas can match the sheer cultural impact of Dallas, which to this day still holds the title of the second-most-watched television broadcast of all time for its episode ‘Who Done It’.

Turns out, other fans were absolutely on board with this comparison. It’s clear from the comments that others had made the connection between Yellowstone and Dallas, too.

“I’ve been calling it Dallas in the Mountains since Episode 1,” said one comment. Another wrote: “Yellowstone is Dallas with much more violence. Love the comparison.”

“After I watched it all for the first time, I said Yellowstone is Dallas or Dynasty with a lot more violence,” said another.

For more Dutton drama, check out our guides to the best Yellowstone episodes, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, and everyone in the Yellowstone cast.