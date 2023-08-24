WWE universe mourns loss of Bray Wyatt as legendary wrestler passes away at 36

The wrestling industry is mourning the loss of a generational icon as Windham Rotunda, best known in the WWE as Bray Wyatt, has shockingly passed away at the age of 36.

Windham Rotunda passed away on August 24, 2023. The news was first announced by WWE’s Triple H.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Rotunda was just 36 and leaves behind a loving wife, four children, and countless memories inside the squared circle that will live on in the hearts and minds of wrestling fans for generations to come.

Rotunda, a WWE mainstay through and through, began his professional wrestling career in 2009 in the company’s developmental program at the time, FCW. Before long he was a staple in the original NXT brand, where he eventually debuted his unforgettable Bray Wyatt character.

As the leader of the Wyatt Family, a faction consisting of Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and later Braun Strowman, Bray carried the team through a number of memorable feuds with the likes of The Shield, John Cena, The Undertaker, and many others.

It wasn’t until 2017, however, that Wyatt won the WWE Championship for the first time. In the years that followed, we then saw the debut of The Fiend character, followed most recently by Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt’s final televised performance came against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Despite starting a feud with Bobby Lashley soon after, Wyatt disappeared from the program until his tragic passing.

The Rock, Big E, more WWE legends react to Bray Wyatt’s passing

Given Wyatt’s indelible mark on the wrestling landscape as a whole, countless stars have been taking to social media to pay tribute to their friend.

“I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing,” Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said on Twitter moments after news broke. “Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in-ring work, and connection with the [WWE ] universe. Very unique, cool, and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.”

“You really did have the whole world in your hands,” Mustafa Ali chimed in.

“Man… the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009,” Big E added. “We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham.”

“Devastated to hear of the passing of Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt. My deepest condolences to Mike, Bo, Barry, and all his family. Rest well my friend,” William Regal said.

Rotunda was a world-class performer, by all accounts a tremendous human being, a caring father and husband, and has no doubt changed the wrestling industry forever.