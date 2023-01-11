Willow: Is there a post-credit scene at the end of the Disney Plus series?

Willow ended its run on Disney+ today, the belated sequel climaxing with an eighth and final episode that tied up (most of) the lose ends. But does it have a post-credit scene? And if so, what could that mean for the future of the franchise?

Willow is a TV sequel to the 1988 movie made by the celebrated brain-trust of George Lucas and Ron Howard. It starred Warwick Davis as the title character, a farmer who dreams of one day being a sorcerer.

The official synopsis for the series is as followed: The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

You can read our review of the final episode here, while we’ve explained the ending of the series here. But what of a post-credit scene to set potential future stories up?

Does Willow have a post-credit scene?

No, Willow does not have a post-credit scene. Meaning characters and storylines aren’t set in motion, Marvel movie-style.

But, Willow does have a mid-credit scene. Or more of a brief sting. But it could have far-reaching consequences for the series.

The moment in question happens as the credits are played over illustrations of Willow’s many characters in a huge, leather-bound book. As ‘Money for Nothing’ by Dire Straits somewhat bizarrely plays over those credits, the book is closed by hand, and placed on a shelf, where it sits next to two more tomes.

This first book has ‘Volume I’ written on the spine, while the other two books are ‘Volume II,’ and Volume III.’ Said scene then ends.

While no official plans for Season 2 and Season 3 of Willow have been announced, this sting suggests the show’s writers have two more season planned. Thereby turning Willow’s TV story into a trilogy. So watch this space…

You can now stream all of Willow on Disney+. To read more of our Willow coverage – including reviews of every episode and updates concerning the future of the series – head here.