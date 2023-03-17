When is My Hero Academia Season 6 ending? How to watch final episodes

Hit anime My Hero Academia Season 6 is finally reaching its end, but when and where can you watch the final episodes?

My Hero Academia, the anime based on the manga by Kohei Horikoshi, now has its sixth season in its endgame, which means that the highly anticipated Liberation War arc is sadly coming to an end.

This season has been filled with epic highs and lows, and has overall been one of the best stints of the show so far, with only two episodes left. Meaning that fans are hyped to see how the season will end.

But when will the final episodes of Season 6 be dropping? And where can you watch it? Don’t worry, we’ll be your hero and explain all…

My Hero Academia Season 6 release schedule

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episodes 24 and 25 – AKA the final episodes of the season – will be released on Crunchyroll later in March, 2023.

Unlike most seasons, this season will have 25 episodes instead of the classic 24. Therefore, you get an extra week of hero drama. Here are the exact dates when the final two episodes will drop:

Episode 24: ‘A Young Woman’s Declaration’ – Saturday, March 18, 2023

Episode 25: ‘No Man Is an Island’ – Saturday, March 25, 2023

The episodes will be released on the streaming service Crunchyroll in both dubbing and subbing of multiple languages.

We’ll update this section if there are any changes to the release dates, and check out the times of release below, as it could mean that you’re watching the show on a different day.

What time do new My Hero Academia episodes come out?

The final two episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 will premiere in Japan at 5:30pm on Saturday. The Crunchyroll release will be as follows for other time zones:

2:30am PDT

5:30am EDT

6:30am Brazil

9:30am UK

10:30am Central European Summer Time

3pm India Standard Time

8:30pm Australia

10:30pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the anime is as thus: “Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life – a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where 80% of the population has some kind of super-powered ‘quirk,’ Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

The latest epiosde saw Deku go against his whole class, after the Liberation War arc sent him into a crisis of his identity and his powers. This finale will continue this crisis, and no doubt lead to a very interesting seventh season.

My Hero Academia Seasons 1-6 are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.