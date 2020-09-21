When is Marvel’s WandaVision coming out? Release date, trailer, more

Marvel’s first Disney Plus limited television series, WandaVision, is finally on its way ⁠— here is everything we know about the mind-bending first season, including plot details, the show’s 2020 release date, and the all-new trailer released at the 72nd Emmy Awards on September 20.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, supernatural hero Wanda Maximoff was left mourning the loss of her lover, Vision. The Avengers had won against Thanos — at a very steep cost ⁠— and not many had lost as much as Russian heroine Wanda.

The new Disney Plus series, one of many unveiled by Disney ahead of its streaming service’s official launch, follows Wanda as she deals with, or fails to deal with, the loss of Vision, and all the fallout of Endgame’s universe-saving ‘Infinity War.’

Here’s everything we know about the new Marvel series 'WandaVision,' including its rumored release date, what the Emmys trailer means, and its MCU plot.

WandaVision release date

Disney has all-but confirmed WandaVision will arrive on its huge new streaming platform in mid-December. This shift forward is, in part, due to Falcon & the Winter Soldier’s release date being pushed back to “at least” 2021 for more shooting.

The streaming platform released its October and November slates, but WandaVision was nowhere to be seen. That, paired with Disney’s confirmation the new show would be released in 2020, all but confirms a December 2020 release date.

The limited series is expected to air in a similar style to other Disney Plus shows, which means WandaVision episodes will premiere week-to-week on the platform.

The series will run for six episodes, Disney has previously confirmed.

Disney+ confirms 'WandaVision' is releasing December 2020



'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' will release in 2021 pic.twitter.com/3follWlmNr — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) September 21, 2020

WandaVision trailer

Up until late September 20, Marvels fans had only been given a tiny glimpse of WandaVision, in the Superbowl spot that also confirmed The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, as well as Loki’s brand-new spinoff Disney Plus series.

A proper, “official trailer” has finally been released. It shows Wanda and Vision living an idyllic suburban life, but something’s not quite right about it all. In fact, the hero duo “soon begin to suspect everything is not as it seems.”

Watch the new WandaVision trailer, which premiered during the Emmys, here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sj9J2ecsSpo

The new teaser reveals also came with a brand-new poster, released by Disney soon after the series’ official trailer. It showed black and white versions of Wanda and Vision smiling for the camera, with color seeping in on either side of the image.

Casting news

There have been very few official casting appointments for the 2020 series. Elizabeth Olsen will obviously be returning as Wanda Maximoff, as will Paul Bettany as Vision.

Other returning Marvel characters include Monica Rambeau (now played by Teyonah Parris), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo). Kathryn Han has also been cast in the WandaVision series as an unspecified neighbor.

There have also been some heavy rumors Wanda’s brother Pietro, known as Quicksilver in the comics, could also return. He was last played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and was killed by Ultron in the Battle of Sokovia.

What will WandaVision be about?

According to Disney Plus’ official listing, WandaVision will begin soon after the Avengers: Endgame finale. It’s “a blend of classic television, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” and will follow Wanda’s mind-bending journey post-Infinity War.

There are a few whacky elements to the show. Vision was actually killed by Thanos during his quest for the Infinity Stones in the MCU. The fact that he’s back alive ⁠— a fact referenced in the new Emmys trailer ⁠— is the question of the show.

“[We have] the opportunity to tell their story, and how more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision, Vision, and most importantly, reveal a name I’m not even sure has been said in the MCU yet: Scarlet Witch,” Kevin Fiege said.

“That’s what we play into with this show, in ways that are entirely fun, funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future the MCU.”

How does this affect the MCU?

Marvel has already confirmed that WandaVision will have “repercussions” for the whole of the cinematic universe heading into Phase 4. It is expected WandaVision will play a role as the prequel to Doctor Strange & the Multiverse of Madness.

Scarlet Witch has already been cast in the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel.

Feige confirmed all the way back at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 all the Disney Plus shows, especially WandaVision, would “intersect with the movies in a very big way.”

“It’s the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done. They’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters,” he said.

“They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series. Then, those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”