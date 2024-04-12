What happened to Megan Leavey’s dog Rex?

Megan Leavey, a movie based on the true story of a Marine veteran and her trusty dog, has become a hit on Netflix — but what happened to Rex in real life?

The film stars Kate Mara as Leavey, who enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2003. Soon after, she completed military school and joined the K-9 program, where she met Rex for the first time.

They were deployed to Iraq not once, but twice, surviving missions in Fallujah and Ramadi. Both Leavey and her German Shepherd were injured from a nearby improvised explosive device as they led an army patrol down a street, with Leavey later receiving a Purple Heart.

With Megan Leavey nearly topping the Netflix chart, some may be wondering: what happened to Rex in real life?

What happened to Rex?

Inside Edition

Rex died on December 22, 2012. He was 11 years old, and by this point he’d retired and was enjoying a peaceful life with Leavey.

After Leavey and Rex recovered from their injuries in Iraq, she was honorably discharged — but Rex returned to active service. Four years later, he developed facial palsy, meaning he was no longer able to sniff out bombs and perform his usual duties.

Leavey asked if she could adopt Rex, but she was turned down. After the subsequent backlash and campaign for them to live together, Sen. Charles Schumer intervened and made it happen.

“It’s only appropriate and right that the two of them enjoy their retirement from the service together,” he said, as per CBS News, praising the Marines for “doing the right thing and allowing Rex to be with Corporal Leavey.”

After he came home, Leavey said: “I hadn’t seen him in four years before this. He’s just so happy to be home now at my house. He’s made friends with my other pets. Everything is flowing so smoothly. I couldn’t ask for any more, I just wanted to thank everyone.”

Rex spent his final months “swimming, playing with other dogs, roaming the yard, barking at deer and sleeping next to her in a cozy bed.”

After his death, Leavey posted a heartfelt message on Facebook. “I am so grateful for the last 8 months I got to spend with my partner & my best friend…. he knew I was with him the whole time and I laid next to him & held him & spoke to him & he was at peace in the end,” she wrote.

“He is now my guardian angel… even though he already was. So thank you to everyone who supported me & made it possible for me to spend those precious 8 months with my best friend. He was one hell of a dog, one tough-ass Marine, and one very special soul.”

Megan Leavey is streaming on Netflix now.