Daario Naharis was the romantic interest and right-hand man to Daenerys in Game of Thrones, but what happened to him in the show?

As Daenerys Targaryen amassed her army on her way to take the Iron Throne, she accumulated many new allies. One of which was Daario Naharis, a lieutenant in the Second Sons.

As Game of Thrones went on, the two developed an intimate relationship. Initially an advisor to the Targaryen, Daario soon grew feelings for the ruler-in-waiting and stayed with her as she journeyed forward to King’s Landing.

But Daario Naharis was notably absent from Game of Thrones’ final season, so what happened to the warrior? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones?

Daario Naharis is last seen in Game of Thrones Season 6 since he stays behind in Meereen with the Seven Sons instead of going to King’s Landing with Daenerys.

By this point, Daario and Daenerys have been romantically entwined behind the scenes for a while. But Daenerys has other plans, and instructs Daario to stay behind in Meereen rather than go with her to conquer the throne.

She tells him that he should stay behind to be a peacekeeper in Meereen. When he insists on going with her, she reminds him that he swore his alliance to her and that he should do as she tells him. What’s more, she’ll need to keep herself open for marriage as a potential alliance tactic.

This doesn’t sit well with Daario, who loves Daenerys. He tries to bargain with her, insisting that they should be together and that he belongs by her side. But Daenerys prioritizes her mission to claim the iron throne above all else.

He’s left in charge of the welfare of Meereen and the Bay of Dragons. When they part, he tells her that he’s sure she’ll get the throne.

As such, Daario is not in the final season of Game of Thrones. Instead, he’s merely mentioned in passing in a conversation between Daenerys and Tyrion.

Why did the Daario Naharis actor change?

Initially, Daario Naharis was played by Ed Skrein and was later replaced by Michiel Huisman in Game of Thrones Season 4, with the original actor citing “politics” as the reason for leaving.

It was initially thought that Skrein left the production due to scheduling conflicts with The Transporter Refueled.

However, the actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2015: “That’s what been reported in the press but it was a lot more political than that. My plan was to stay with Game of Thrones for the long haul. That was always my plan. I would have loved to. It was a wonderful experience, but politics led to us parting ways.”

Michiel Huisman — known for his roles in The Haunting of Hill House and The Age of Adaline — took over from Skrein, and continued to play Daario until the character left the show.

For more Game of Thrones, check out our guides on House of the Dragon Season 2 and Game of Thrones A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

