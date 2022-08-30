Warner Bros execs “regret” releasing Zack Snyder cut of Justice League

The controversial Zack Snyder cut of Justice League is reportedly causing regrets among studio executives.

“Release the Snyder cut” was a popular battle cry for a passionate section of DC die-hards after the tepid fan and critical response to 2017’s Justice League.

Snyder, who had initially been set to direct the film, decided to step down in October 2016, and was eventually replaced by the former Avengers director Joss Whedon, who also helped to re-write the script.

As a result, many fans took Whedon’s involvement to be the reason for Justice League’s failure and demanded Warner Bros. release the director’s cut by Zack Snyder.

While the studio did comply, releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021 on HBO Max, it seems executives are regretting that decision.

Why is Warner Bros. regretting Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

YouTube: HBO Max Warner Bros is reportedly regretting Zack Snyder’s Justice League

According to a new report from Variety, the studio that released the Snyder cut is beginning to regret their decision.

“Privately, studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder’s Justice League never should’ve happened. Rather than quiet the unceasing online campaigning to #ReleasetheSnyderCut, the four-hour HBO Max feature only further entrenched the vocal and extremely online ‘Snyderverse’ fanbase in opposition to the leadership at the studio in general and at DC in particular.”

In the wake of the Snyder Cut’s release, calls have only grown stronger from his fans for the director to take control over the DC Extended Universe. ‘#RestoretheSnyderverse’ has surged in use across social media following the Snyder Cut’s release.

Although there is now some controversy as to how much of the support for the Snyder Cut was genuine, it’s clear that Warner Bros. feels that the decision to release the controversial director’s cut was a mistake.

It seems unlikely at this point that Snyder fans will get the Snyderverse they’ve longed for.