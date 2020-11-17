Zack Snyder shares Justice League trailer with new Darkseid scene - Dexerto

A new trailer for Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League has been released, and it comes entirely in black and white.

November 17 marks three years since Justice League was released in cinemas. The movie was initially helmed by Zack Snyder, but Warner Bros. replaced him with director Joss Whedon, and it went on to receive mixed reviews from both critics and fans.

However, after the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement drew attention across social media, Snyder has been given the opportunity to release his original vision for the movie in four one-hour parts on streaming service HBO Max.

Justice League: Snyder Cut trailer released

The original trailer for Snyder’s cut of Justice League was removed due to copyright complaints about the use of Leonard Cohen’s song Hallelujah. Now, a new version of the trailer with a “few tweaks” has been shared on Vero by Snyder himself.

You can watch the new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is presented entirely in black and white, below. It’s largely the same as the trailer released at DC FanDome, but with some new scenes scattered in here and there – including a new shot of Darkseid.

New footage is being shot for the Snyder cut of Justice League, including scenes with Jared Leto’s Joker. Fans shouldn’t get too excited though. It was recently confirmed that only four to five minutes of the four-hour epic will be brand new footage.

While most of the primary cast is coming back for reshoots, one person who’s not returning is Henry Cavill. It’s assumed that Snyder is happy with the footage he already has of the Man of Steel, as he won’t be using anything that was shot with Whedon in charge.

While we wait for the movie’s release, you can catch up on everything we know about Zack Snyder’s Justice League – including plot and cast details – right here.