Up sequel short film Carl’s Date to air before Elemental screenings

An all-new short film, ‘Carl’s Date’, will air before Elemental screenings, returning viewers to the beloved flying home from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Up’.

Ellie and Carl captured (and broke) the hearts of many viewers when their love story was first shared in Disney and Pixar’s 2009 film Up. The animated film received critical acclaim and was praised for its unforgettable opening sequence.

Up ended with Carl, Russell, and Dug returning home from their adventure to Paradise Falls, with Carl having found a new lease on life and a beloved dog companion. But the adventure is not over yet!

Disney and Pixar have released a new trailer, revealing an upcoming short film that will return Carl and Dug to viewers’ screens once more.

Written and directed by award-winner Bob Peterson, the short film will have Carl step outside of his comfort zone after reluctantly agreeing to go on a date.

However, Carl has no clue as to how dating works in this new day and age. Luckily, he has Dug to step in with some (questionably) helpful tips.

Who exactly this new lady friend is and how Carl’s date will play out remains a mystery. But the trailer promises lots of fun and laughs with a fan-favorite return to one of the studio’s most iconic pairings.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Disney and Pixar’s upcoming short film Dug Days: Carl’s Date.

Going off the emotional rollercoaster that was Up, viewers may also want to bring some tissues — who knows what the studio has in store this time.

Viewers eager to watch Carl’s Date won’t have to wait long; the short film will air exclusively in cinemas on June 16, in front of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental.