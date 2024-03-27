Twilight star’s baby announcement has every fan making the same joke

Twilight star Robert Pattinson just announced the birth of his first child and fans are making the same joke from the franchise.

The Twilight franchise is known for many things: sparkly vampires, shirtless werewolves, and an uncanny valley hybrid baby that was mocked mercilessly.

Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Bella Swan’s (Kristen Stewart) baby — named Renesmee — has been a thorn in the side of the franchise’s fans, not just because of her unsettling CGI face, but for her weird relationship with Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) as the werewolf imprinted on her when she was just minutes old.

Jacob and Renesmee’s relationship has been the fuel for so many jokes over the years, so it wasn’t shocking to see Twilight fans continue to use these jokes when it was announced that Pattinson welcomed his first child with singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse.

“Close the doors cause someone is on his way to imprint on that baby,” one fan wrote when quote tweeting the announcement of the couple’s child.

The same joke was echoed across several tweets with another Twitter user writing, “Don’t let Jacob approach the kid.”

Several fans have also pointed out that, since the couple haven’t revealed their child’s exact birth date, the baby could have been born during the lunar eclipse that occurred on March 25, which would be ironic as the third Twilight book/film is titled Eclipse.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Pattinson and Waterhouse were confirmed to have welcomed their child home when they were spotted out on a walk with a baby carriage, but the child’s gender and name have yet to be announced.