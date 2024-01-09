We’re just a few days away from True Detective: Night Country launching, so how does Season 4 compare to Seasons 1-3? Read on to find out.

True Detective is one of the most popular and acclaimed series of the last decade. Created by Nic Pizzolatto – and airing on HBO – the first season sent shockwaves through the TV world thanks to its dark and disturbing content, as well as a pair of grandstanding performances from movie stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Season 2 featured the star power of Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Vince Vaughn, but in spite of their best efforts, it was distinctly less well received.

The show got back on track with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff in Season 3, which like Season 1, jumped back and forth in time. And like that first season, received mostly positive reviews.

True Detective seasons ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score

Reviews for True Detective: Night Country – aka Season 4 – are now live, meaning we can rank the show by Rotten Tomatoes scores.

True Detective Season 4: 100%

True Detective Season 1: 91%

True Detective Season 3: 84%

True Detective Season 2: 47%

Season 4 is therefore the clear winner at the time of writing. But it should be noted that this perfect score is based on 29 reviews, so could change in the run-up to the show’s release next week. Rest assured, we’ll update this article should that happen.

What the critics are saying about Night Country

Some critics have gone early with reviews of True Detective: Night Country and the praise has been considerable…

The Hollywood Reporter: “Night Country pushes aside Pizzolatto’s trademark masculine brooding for a female-forward story that personalizes and internalizes the anthology’s typically convoluted plotting in a way that’s refreshing and frequently potent.”

The Evening Standard: “This is excellent TV that conjures an atmosphere thicker than the polar ice cap, and bleaker than a polar night. Just make sure to wrap up warm.”

Rolling Stone: “The end result is a lean, mean, six-episode season that retains most of what was great under Pizzolatto, while leaving behind the more self-indulgent or outright clumsy parts of those years.”

IndieWire: “Longtime fans can’t complain about a lack of devotion to what makes True Detective ‘True Detective.’ But Season 4’s real accomplishment is in growing beyond its origins to craft a slyly subversive crime show that’s fraught, finespun, and refreshing.”

True Detective: Night Country launches on Max on January 14, 2023 in the US, and on Sky in the UK in the early hours of January 15. For more TV coverage, check out the below articles:

