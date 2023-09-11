Totally Killer: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, & more

Horror studio Blumhouse is releasing a new movie that combines scares with time-travel – here’s everything we know about Totally Killer, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Time-travel horror is an interesting sub-genre that includes the likes of The Terminator, The Butterfly Effect, and more recently, Synchronic.

Then there’s the time-travel horror-comedy, a sub-sub-genre that includes Army of Darkness, Happy Death Day, and The Final Girls. But more on the latter later.

Totally Killer falls into that comedy category, and hits screens very soon, so here’s everything we know about the genre hybrid, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Totally Killer drops on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2023.

That means the film isn’t receiving a theatrical release, though it will play on big screens at Fantastic Fest – in Austin, Texas – later this month.

Totally Killer trailer

The first trailer for Totally Killer has been released by Blumhouse, and can be viewed below:

The trailer asks the question: “Who’s the next Blumhouse slasher?” Then references The Grabber from The Black Phone. The Butcher from Freaky. Baby-Face from Happy Death Day. Lady Liberty from The Purge: Election Year. And Pooka from Into the Dark.

The teaser then answers its own question by introducing The Sweet 16 Killer in Totally Killer. Who brandishes a knife, and goes after actress Julie Bowen.

Totally Killer cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s the cast of Totally Killer, including leading actors, and where available, the characters they play:

Kiernan Shipka as Jamie

Julie Bowen as Pam

Olivia Holt as teen Pam

Lochlyn Munro as Blake

Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as Lauren

Liana Liberato as Tiffany

Kelcey Mawema as Amelia

Stephi Chin-Salvo as Marisa

Anna Diaz as Heather

Ella Choi as Kara

Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar as Randy

Nathaniel Appiah as Doug

Jonathan Potts as Chris

Charlie Gillespie

Randall Park

Totally Killer plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Totally Killer: “35 years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous ‘Sweet 16 Killer’ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. 17-year-old Jamie ignores her overprotective mom’s warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom to take down the killer once and for all, before she’s stuck in the past forever.”

That plot isn’t without controversy, however, with director Todd Strauss-Schulson pointing out similarities between that storyline, and the story of his own 2015 time-travel horror-comedy The Final Girls. THe tweeted: “Didn’t I already make this movie.”

That synopsis for The Final Girls is as follows: “Max Cartwright, a High School senior, is mysteriously transported with her friends into a 1980s horror film that starred Max’s mother, Amanda, a celebrated scream queen. Trapped inside the movie, Max finds herself reunited with her mom, who she lost in real life. Together with Max’s friends, they must fend off the camp counselors’ raging hormones, battle a deranged machete-wielding killer, and find a way to escape the movie and make it back home.”

Totally Killer plays at Fantastic Fest at the end of the month, from where we'll be posting our review.